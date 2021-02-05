Anchorage senior home opens to visitors after long lockdown

“We’ve really tried to get our elders to stay in as much as possible. But of course they have free will and can leave,” Saville said. “Most of them have been super great about not going out.”

Staff members were also affected by the difficult task of keeping people away from their loved ones for almost a year.

“One of the consistent things I have said to people is, ‘I really have no idea what this is like for you, I can only imagine it’s got to be difficult,' " Saville said. “To see people come in to see their mom or dad, we feel like a weight’s been taken off our shoulders.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

