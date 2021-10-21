 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Another fantasy sports betting firm gets Louisiana license

  • 0

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A second company is receiving a state license to run fantasy sports betting operations in the nearly three-quarters of Louisiana parishes where voters authorized the activity.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board voted unanimously Thursday for FanDuel to join DraftKings in launching fantasy sports contests in the 47 parishes allowed to have the gaming after the November 2018 election outcome.

In fantasy sports, people create imaginary teams of real-life sports players and score points based on how those players perform in actual games. Websites charge an entry fee and offer payouts to winners. New York-based FanDuel is one of the nation's largest fantasy sports companies, with operations up and running in 44 states, according to its website.

Participants in Louisiana’s fantasy sports competitions have to be at least 21 years old. The games are permitted only in parishes where voters authorized it.

Voters in 55 parishes also have legalized sports betting on live-action games. Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville has started offering sports betting at its tribal casino, but the Gaming Control Board hasn't yet licensed the first state-regulated sports betting site.

Board Chairman Ronnie Johns said the state police review of applications was briefly disrupted by Hurricane Ida because troopers were deployed for response work. Johns said he didn't have a date for issuing the first live-action sports betting licenses, “but it's going to be soon.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump files lawsuit to keep Jan. 6 documents from Congress

Trump files lawsuit to keep Jan. 6 documents from Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to a House committee investigating the attack, challenging President Joe Biden's initial decision to waive executive privilege.

Delicate GOP dance for Trump, Youngkin in Virginia gov race

Delicate GOP dance for Trump, Youngkin in Virginia gov race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — When Donald Trump rallied Republicans this past week to vote for Glenn Youngkin for governor in Virginia, the former president called in to a gathering of die-hard supporters. That may be the closest he gets to campaigning in the most closely watched election of 2021.

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

Crunch time: Biden faces critical next 2 weeks for agenda

Crunch time: Biden faces critical next 2 weeks for agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is entering a crucial two weeks for his ambitious agenda, racing to conclude contentious congressional negotiations ahead of both domestic deadlines and a chance to showcase his administration’s accomplishments on a global stage.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes for racial justice at MLK Memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News