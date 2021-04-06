AP FACT CHECK: Biden's job inflation on infrastructure

Asked about the study Tuesday, Biden press secretary Jen Psaki described it correctly:

“Moody’s ran an analysis that showed that the economy would create 19 million jobs over the next decade if Congress passes the American Jobs Plan — almost 3 million more than if it doesn’t," she said. "So that is the — that is what the impact would be of the American Jobs Plan: 2.7 million, to be totally clear.”

———

AUTO JOBS

TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY PETE BUTTIGIEG: “We’re going to have auto workers, union auto workers, I hope, making cars one way or the other. Why not have them leading the revolution into electric vehicles, which, by the way, there is a very hot competition for with China and a lot of other places.” — remarks Sunday on ABC's “This Week.”

THE FACTS: This scenario disguises one likely effect of transitioning to the production of far more electric vehicles — fewer auto manufacturing jobs.

It doesn't take as many people to build an electric car as it does a gas-powered one, and the jobs that would be created in these new factories may pay less.