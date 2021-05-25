AP FACT CHECK: House GOP falsely blames Biden for gas prices

Also noteworthy is while gas prices are at their highest level in six years, oil prices are still slightly below where they were in 2018. That suggests oil supplies are adequate and the refining and distribution of gasoline — through such networks as the Colonial Pipeline — are the problem.

———

RONNA MCDANIEL, head of the Republican National Committee: “... Lumber prices have increased 400%. We have real problems ... (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi will do anything not to talk about the Biden failures.” — tweet May 20.

THE FACTS: She's also wrong to link rising lumber prices to Biden “failures.” This spike as well is related to rising demand and a sharp economic rebound.

At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, sawmills actually cut their output of lumber, anticipating that sales of new homes would slow, according to economists at TD Bank. Instead, Americans — and families in other countries — sought more room during the quarantine and bought new homes or sought to renovate. That pushed up demand for lumber, even as supply was reduced, sending lumber prices higher.

The National Association of Homebuilders has pointed to insufficient domestic production dating back to Trump for the increases.