AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

“Science is a big part of our mission, and my expectation is that we will be a part of that exercise,'' Regan said, calling the emphasis on scientific integrity a return to past practice rather than a new initiative. “Science was not in question prior to the previous administration. There were some norms, some structures and transparency that we are actually returning back.''

John Graham, a former George W. Bush administration official who had led the Science Advisory Board since last year, defended that panel’s work, saying in an email it “exposed the scientific shortcomings of the Trump EPA’s plans to weaken greenhouse gas standards for autos and remove numerous water bodies from federal pollution protection.″

Graham said he was saddened by Regan’s “radical action,'' which he said is “disrupting” every board member’s service and hampering the panel's work.

Graham, a professor at Indiana University's School of Public and Environmental Affairs, said he will not reapply “because I respectfully protest the entire process that Administrator Regan has concocted.''

Regan, in the AP interview, said his emphasis on scientific integrity also plays a major role in recruiting new and former employees as EPA attempts to rebuild after losing more than 10% of its workforce under Trump.