AP source: Biden ending Trump OK for US oil company in Syria

A former U.S. official familiar with the discussions said the administration has been communicating that it does not intend to renew the waiver but had not taken final action yet. This person was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Treasury Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. decision to allow an American company to refine and market oil was denounced by Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s government and ally Russia after it became public last August, not long after then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged during the a congressional hearing that the Kurdish-led administration in northeast Syria had come to an agreement with an American oil company.

Trump became focused on northeastern Syria’s oil in October 2019 after he abruptly announced his intention to draw down U.S. troops deployed against IS in the area.

At the time, Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had been pressing Trump to withdraw troops from the region. With his decision, Trump cleared the way for a Turkish military assault and effectively abandoned Kurdish fighters who fought alongside American forces in the yearslong battle to defeat IS militants in the region.