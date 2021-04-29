Appeals court tells EPA to ban pesticide or decide it's safe

Jennifer Sass, a senior scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council, another group involved in the litigation, said the appeals court “ruled in favor of science, which has clearly shown that chlorpyrifos is too dangerous to be used to grow our food.''

The ruling — and EPA action expected by the end of June — “will ensure that kids can eat fruits and vegetables free of this neurotoxin,'' Sass said.

Scientific studies have shown that chlorpyrifos damages the brains of fetuses and children. California, the largest agricultural state, banned sales of the pesticide as of 2020; New York and a handful of other states also have moved to ban it.

Corteva Inc. the world’s largest manufacturer of the pesticide, said last year it would stop producing the pesticide by the end of 2020.

The Delaware-based company, created after a merger of Dow Chemical and Dupont, said declining sales drove its decision to end production and that officials continued to believe chlorpyrifos was safe.

A spokesman for the company could not immediately be reached on Thursday.

Teresa Romero, president of the United Farm Workers union, called the court ruling a “huge victory.'' He said that "the men and women who harvest our food have waited too long for a ban on this pesticide. We are relieved that farmworkers and their families will no longer have to worry about the myriad of ways this pesticide could impact their lives.''

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0