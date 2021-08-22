Arizona AG says businesses can require COVID-19 vaccines

Airlines are covered by federal laws and regulations, Brnovich wrote, and currently are not allowed to refuse service unless a person actually is sick, a risk to other customers and can't get a medical certificate that outlines preventative measures.

“It will be difficult for a carrier to establish that proof of vaccination is now a required preventative measure for COVID-19 when airline service has continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with masking and ventilation as the primary preventative measures,” the opinion said.

In a statement and summary accompanying the legal opinion, Brnovich argued that the coronavirus is a threat to constitutional rights.

"We must hold the Constitution close in times of crisis because that’s when our rights are most at risk,” Brnovich's statement said. “In all medical and health decisions, Americans have the right to try and the right not to try; we cannot have one without the other.”

The attorney general also gave himself some political cover for the parts of the opinion where he says private businesses in many cases can require vaccines, a position vocally opposed by some in his own party.