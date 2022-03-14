 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Arizona bill allowing deadly force for property damage fails

  • 0
Deadly Force Expansion

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017 photo, is then-Arizona state Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, during a legislative session at the Capitol in Phoenix. A bill sponsored by Ugenti-Rita set for a vote Monday, March 7, 2022, would allow business owners or their employees to use deadly force to defend their property against smash-and-grab robbers if the robber possessed a dangerous weapon. But critics of the proposal say the legislation is so broadly written that it would allow someone to shoot and kill someone just for scrawling graffiti on a wall while having something that might be deemed a weapon.

 Bob Christie - staff, AP

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate on Monday rejected a bill sponsored by a Republican lawmaker that would have expanded the state's laws allowing the use of deadly force to include stopping someone from damaging property.

GOP Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita's legislation failed after several Republicans joined with Democrats to reject the major expansion of the state’s laws that currently allow lethal force only to stop very serious crimes.

The Scottsdale lawmaker said her intent was to give business owners or their employees the right to defend their property against smash-and-grab robbers if the robber possessed a dangerous weapon. But critics of Ugenti-Rita's bill said the legislation was so broadly written that it would allow someone to be shot and killed just for scrawling graffiti on a wall while having something that might be deemed a weapon.

Republican Sen. Sonny Borrelli of Lake Havasu City said the bill just went too far.

People are also reading…

“I can understand you use force to save your life, of your friend, family or another person. Any kind of reasonable force I stand for, I will stand with,” Borrelli said. "But to ... somebody damaging property? You can replace property, you can’t replace life. I think this bill is a little on the extreme side."

If the bill had passed, Arizona would have joined only Texas in allowing the use of deadly force when the person damaging property did not directly threaten someone, according to research by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Arizona already allows the use of deadly force to stop many crimes, including residential burglary, rape, kidnapping, arson and manslaughter. But Ugenti-Rita’s proposal allows the use of force to prevent any criminal property damage, including amounts so small that they would only lead to a four-month jail sentence.

In a recent interview, Ugenti-Rita said said the origins of the law included the May 2020 riot at the Scottsdale Fashion Square where hundreds of people looted stores following the death of George Floyd and a series of smash and-grab robberies in California and across the nation where gangs of people descended on retail stories.

“You should be able to defend your business like you defend your home,” she said.

A smash-and-grab robbery occurred March 6 in Roseville, California, when a gang of 10 men stormed a jewelry store and used sledgehammers to break display cases and grab merchandise. The men escaped.

The bill failed the Republican-controlled Senate on a 12-17 vote. Ugenti-Rita changed her vote to no to allow the possibility of another vote, but with Borrelli and two other Republicans opposed it seems unlikely it could pass.

The vote came amid a heated floor session where passions ran high after a series of GOP-backed election bills failed, some after Ugenti-Rita joined one other Republican senator in opposition. She said she knew she was at least two votes short of the 16 needed for passage and asked for the vote to be delayed. She was upset it was put up for a vote by GOP Senate President Karen Fann.

“That’s fine if you don’t want to listen to that and make some kind of point, but I vote my conscience,” Ugenti-Rita said. “And that kind of bullying tactic doesn’t work with me.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AG's office: No need for House elections again this year

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democratic activist who is suing Virginia elections officials told a federal appeals court that new House elections must be held this year under newly drawn legislative district lines, but the state said last year's elections were “perfectly constitutional” and the lawsuit should be dismissed.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?

EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?

NEW YORK (AP) — With Russia intensifying its war on Ukraine, killing civilians and triggering a mass refugee crisis, President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a U.S. ban on imported Russian oil. Critics of Russia have said that sanctioning its energy exports would be the best — perhaps only — way to force Moscow to pull back.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian airstrike on a military training base in western Ukraine killed at least nine people and wounded 57, a local official said Sunday. The assault brought the war closer to the border with Poland after a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow considered foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine “legitimate targets.”

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia

Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people rallied Sunday in cities across Europe to protest against Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, with small vigils taking place in Russia as well despite a crackdown by authorities against such demonstrations.

US VP Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia

US VP Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday embraced calls for an international war crimes investigation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, citing the “atrocities” of bombing civilians, including a maternity hospital.

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden to ban imports of Russian vodka, diamonds and seafood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News