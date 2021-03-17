Arizona bill would shield businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

Business lobbyists said the measure, SB1377, still creates room for lawsuits against the worst offenders, but the measure's critics say the bar has been set so high that cases would be virtually impossible to win.

With many nursing homes excluding visitors for a year to contain the coronavirus, many families are in the dark about what's going on inside. The bill would cut off an opportunity for families to seek redress through the courts before they're even allowed back in to see their loved ones, said Rep. Diego Rodriguez, D-Phoenix.

“Long-term care facilities must be held responsible when their wrongdoing threatens the health and lives of residents as well as staff," said Dana Kennedy, Arizona director for the AARP.

There's no evidence that they'll face frivolous lawsuits, she added.

Business and medical interest groups have pushed hard for a liability shield since the start of the pandemic. The Arizona bill is one of dozens introduced across the country and in Congress.