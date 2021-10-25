 Skip to main content
Arizona collects over $1,500 in fantasy sports tax in August

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona collected just under $1,600 in tax revenue during the first four days of fantasy sports contests after they became legal in August.

The Arizona Department of Gaming on Monday reported the first revenue figures from sports gambling authorized by the governor and Legislature earlier this year.

The state is expected to make significantly more from sports betting, which became legal about two weeks after fantasy sports contests. The first revenue figures for sports betting are expected in late November.

State data shows that DraftKings and FanDuel each collected about $75,000 in fees for fantasy sports between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31. FFPC collected $25,000 and Yahoo Fantasy Sports about $600. They pay the state 5% of their profits, which totaled $1,581.11.

FanDuel and Yahoo did not report any profits.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

