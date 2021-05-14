 Skip to main content
Arizona confirms 854 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths
Arizona confirms 854 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

  Updated
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's daily new COVID-19 case count is continuing a week-long upward trend with 854 known cases reported Friday along with nine deaths.

The state Department of Health Services' latest figures come as some cities and counties wrestle with whether to follow new guidance and allow the fully vaccinated to mostly cease mask-wearing.

Since Saturday, daily case numbers in Arizona have ping-ponged within the 400 to 600-plus range.

Arizona's total cases and related deaths since the pandemic's onset now stand at 872,022 and 17,447, respectively.

The number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose slightly to 594. The number of those in an ICU dipped to 193.

More than 5.4 million vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state. More than 3 million, or 43% of the eligible population in Arizona, have received at least one dose. Over 2.5 million people are estimated to be fully vaccinated.

Public health officials expect the demand for doses to rise with 12-15-year-olds eligible as of Thursday. The seven state-run sites in metro Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma, and Flagstaff gave out over 6,000 doses, according to the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased mask-wearing restrictions for fully vaccinated people. Officials advised that those who received their shots should still wear masks in crowded indoor spaces such as public transport, hospitals and homeless shelters.

The announcement has prompted some municipalities like Pima County to re-evaluate mask mandates. The Pima County Board of Supervisors plans to hold a special meeting Friday afternoon on the matter.

