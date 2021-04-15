Arizona governor signs bill legalizing sports betting

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill Thursday that allows a major expansion of gambling, providing a potential revenue windfall for the state and for tribes that will be allowed to boost their gambling offerings.

The measure approved by the Legislature adds additional types of table games at tribal casinos and for the first time allows sports betting under licenses issued to tribes and pro sports teams. It also allows gambling on fantasy sports and new Keno games at horse race tracks and fraternal organizations.

The passage of the legislation is tied to the updated gaming compact Ducey struck with tribes, which was kept secret until compact documents were made public Thursday morning.

The updated compact will allow as many as four new casinos in the metro Phoenix area, although only two are likely to be built anytime soon, according to the compact documents. Altogether, as many as 11 new casinos are allowed statewide but only four in the first 10 years.

They will be on Tohono O'Odham Nation land in the far western reaches of the metro area and on Gila River Indian Community holdings in the southeastern part of the vast metropolis, the documents said.