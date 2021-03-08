Arizona high court: Man can sue for health privacy breach

The rulings say the Phoenix-area man in his 50s received a sample for an erective dysfunction drug from his doctor in January 2016 and later got a call from Costco saying a full prescription he had not sought was ready for pickup. The man canceled the prescription, and then canceled it a second time about a month later when he called to check on an unrelated prescription and was told it was still there.

The man then authorized Costco to allow his ex-wife to pick up his regular prescription refill, and that’s when the pharmacist told her about the ED pills and they joked about them.

The ruling says the man was trying to reconcile with his ex-wife, but after the pharmacy incident that failed.

The man's attorney, Joshua Carden, wasn't immediately available Monday. But he said earlier that Costco apologized after the man complained, sending him a letter saying that telling his ex-wife this information violated both HIPPA and the company’s own privacy policies. He said the pharmacist clearly had a responsibility to protect his client’s privacy under both federal law and the company's policies.

Costco officials didn't immediately return messages seeking comment and has a policy of not commenting on litigation.

The case now returns to a lower court for further proceedings. Carden said in 2019 he suspects the pharmacist never canceled the prescription because they may get bonuses for selling high-profit drugs like Viagra. He said that there is no other logical reason for the prescription not being canceled and he'll try to show that at trial.

