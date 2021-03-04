Arizona House OKs gambling bill amid transparency questions

Friese said Ducey should have instead had the tribal gaming compacts signed, sealed and delivered and then asked lawmakers to approve new gambling outside of tribal casinos. He also raised concerns about the secrecy surrounding the deal Ducey negotiated with tribes, noting that he has not released its terms.

And Rep. Reginald Bolding, who ended up backing the measure, said he's worried that 10 sport gambling book licenses are set aside for major sports organizations, with no set fees and no opportunity for any other group to even bid on the potentially lucrative licenses.

The bill sponsor, Republican Rep. Jeff Weninger, said major sports teams contribute to the community and have the financial ability to operate sports betting operations.

“We wanted people who were financially solvent that we knew were going to be here,” Weninger said. He also downplayed the fee issue, saying he's “assuming, hoping,” that the state Department of Gaming sets fees that are fair.

Bolding conceded that sports teams like the Arizona Cardinals do good work in the community.

“I think that issue is separate and aside from the fact that we are creating a market that only one set of players has access to,” Bolding said.