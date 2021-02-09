Arizona House panel advances bill allowing sports betting

Delos and other bar and restaurant owners who complained about being left out of the bill got some support from legislators.

Democratic Rep. Diego Espinoza of Tolleson joined eight others in voting for the bill but said he wanted to see bars and possibly restaurants included and may not back the measure in the full House if they are not.

Democratic Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley of Tucson noted that she was “an outlier” when she cast the lone no vote. She said she was concerned about data privacy from online gambling operations and about the potential costs of problem gambling.

“Gambling is an addiction," Powers Hannley said. ”People lose their homes and their livelihood from gambling. I think we need to realize that we could have unintended consequences from expansion of gambling."

Ducey's office has released scant details of the deal with tribes that updates expiring 2002 compacts. He sent his top lawyer, Anni Foster, to tout the legislation needed to put it in place. She said the legislation is needed to legalize new off-reservation gambling that tribes are allowing as part of the renegotiated compact.