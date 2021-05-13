Arizona joins 12 GOP states in ending extra unemployment pay

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday joined a growing number of Republican governors who are stopping payment of an extra $300 per week in pay for unemployed workers paid for by a federal virus relief package to force people to return to work.

The governor's action, which goes into effect July 10, means unemployed Arizonans will again get the second lowest weekly pay in the nation: $240 per week. Ducey is continuing federally sponsored programs that extend the standard 26 weeks of pay by another 29 weeks and allow gig workers such as Uber drivers to qualify for unemployment pay, although those will also be reduced by $300 per week.

He is also throwing in a sweetener for people who decide to return to work: A $2,000 bonus paid to workers who get and keep a full time job for at least 10 weeks. Part-time workers will get $1,000. Ducey is allocating $300 million in federal relief cash on a first come-first served basis to pay for the bonuses.

Ducey slashed unemployment checks by more than half despite celebrating the health of the state’s economy throughout the pandemic, noting the state shed fewer jobs than most. In Arizona, more people are employed now than before the pandemic, though the unemployment rate is also higher because the pool of jobseekers has grown.