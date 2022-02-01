 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Arizona judge upholds rules for social equity pot licenses

  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the state's rules for implementing a program to award 26 social equity business licenses that the state Department of Health Services will award under Arizona's 2020 law legalizing recreational marijuana.

The ruling issued Tuesday by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner said the rules published by the department satisfy the broad mandates set under the voter-approved law put on the ballot through an initiative campaign.

The potentially lucrative social equity licenses will be issued under the law's provision to set aside 26 licenses for “people from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws.”

The lawsuit filed by the Greater Phoenix Urban League and a corporation said the rules are deficient, lacking provisions such as a prohibition against license transfers and a requirement that licensees' expenditures and profits remain in their communities.

Warner said the law's drafters gave the department leeway on how to write the implementation rules. As drafted, those rules “are reasonably designed to meet its objectives," the judge concluded.

People are also reading…

James Cool, a lawyer representing the lawsuit plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, including whether his clients will appeal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At least 3 judges eyed as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

At least 3 judges eyed as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is eyeing at least three judges for an expected vacancy on the Supreme Court as he prepares to quickly deliver on his campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court, according to aides and allies.

Austin says Putin now has full range of options in Ukraine

Austin says Putin now has full range of options in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday the buildup of Russian forces along Ukraine's border has reached the point where President Vladimir Putin now has a complete range of military options, including actions short of a full-scale invasion.

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Nevada river protection push targets pet waste removal

Nevada river protection push targets pet waste removal

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Pet waste that isn’t cleaned up doesn’t just soil your shoes — it can pollute rivers, creeks and lakes. And the Carson River Subconservancy District is spreading the word that it’s an owners’ duty to pick up their pet’s doody.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottish island sweeps up Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News