 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona reports nearly 500 new virus cases, 12 deaths
0 comments
AP

Arizona reports nearly 500 new virus cases, 12 deaths

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Saturday reported nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases and a dozen new deaths as coronavirus cases continue to remain fairly steady amid growing vaccination rates.

The state Department of Health Services reported 474 new cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began hitting the state early last year at 872,496. The 12 new deaths brought the total number tallied in Arizona to 17.459.

Daily case numbers in Arizona have ping-ponged within the 400 to 600-plus range for the past week. The number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose slightly to 595 on Friday. The number of those in an ICU dipped to 188.

Pima County officials on Friday dropped their mandatory mask mandate for fully vaccinated people in line with new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tucson's mayor will ask the City Council to do the same in the coming days. Mask ordinances in Phoenix and other cities remain in place but are likely to be eased as well.

The state reported nearly 20,000 vaccinations on Friday, and more than 5.4 million doses have been administered so far in the state. More than 3 million, or 43% of the eligible population in Arizona, have received at least one dose. Over 2.5 million people are estimated to be fully vaccinated.

Public health officials expect the demand for doses to rise with 12-15-year-olds eligible as of Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 14

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'
National Politics

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Collier says that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy." Management ignored two large swastikas painted on a storage room wall. And for six months, he regularly rode an elevator with the N-word carved into a wall.

+11
Hearing on Jan. 6 violence exposes stark partisan divisions
National

Hearing on Jan. 6 violence exposes stark partisan divisions

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans sought to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6 insurrection during a rancorous congressional hearing Wednesday, painting the Trump supporters who attacked the building as mostly peaceful patriots and downplaying repeatedly the violence of the day.

+2
Ransomware gang threatens release of DC police records
National Politics

Ransomware gang threatens release of DC police records

  • Updated

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate that stole data from the Washington, D.C., police department says negotiations over payment have broken down, with it rejecting a $100,000 payment, and it will release sensitive information that could put lives at risk if more money is not offered.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News