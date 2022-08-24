PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Supreme Court rejects business groups' challenges to 2 of 3 voter initiatives set for November ballot.
Arizona Supreme Court rejects business groups' challenges to 2 of 3 voter initiatives set for November ballot
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Russian authorities say a car bomb killed the adult daughter of an influential political theorist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain.” The Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said preliminary information indicated a bomb exploded in the SUV driven by 29-year-old Daria Dugina. She was a TV commentator and the daughter of nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin. Russian media say the explosion took place as she was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father, a vehement supporter of Russia sending troops into Ukraine. An adviser to Ukraine's president denied Ukrainian involvement in the car bomb attack.
President Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combatting a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S. The Democrat is working to deliver on his campaign pledge to “heal the soul of the nation.” The White House announced Friday that Biden will host the United We Stand Summit on Sept. 15, highlighting the “corrosive effects” of violence on public safety and democracy. Advocates pushed Biden to hold the event after 10 Black people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May, aiming to address a succession of hate-driven violence in cities including El Paso, Texas, Pittsburgh and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.
The far-right candidate who aspires to be Italy’s first female premier has come under fire from opponents for posting a pixelized video that purports to show a woman being raped by an asylum-seeker. Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party that has neo-fascist roots, on Sunday evening reposted a video from an Italian news site taken by a witness from a window. The woman in the video, identified as Ukrainian, can be heard yelling in distress. A 27-year-old asylum-seeker from Guinea has been arrested in the attack. Meloni's main opponent in Italy's Sept. 25 parliamentary vote, Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta, said reposting the video went beyond “the bounds of dignity and decency.”
President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January, according to three people familiar with the plan. Biden has faced pressure from liberals to provide broader relief to hard-hit borrowers, and from moderates and Republicans questioning the fairness of any widespread forgiveness. The delay in Biden’s decision has only heightened the anticipation for what his own aides acknowledge represents a political no-win situation. Down-to-the-wire decision-making has been a hallmark of the Biden White House, but the delay on student loans reflects the vexing challenge confronting him in fulfilling a key campaign promise.
A former head of security at Twitter alleged that the company misled regulators about its poor cybersecurity defenses and its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts that spread disinformation, according to a whistleblower complaint filed with U.S. officials. Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice. A whistleblower group said Zatko exhausted all attempts to get his concerns resolved inside the company. Several members of Congress are calling for an investigation.
The Taliban are marking a year since they seized the Afghan capital of Kabul. The rapid takeover triggered a hasty escape of the nation's Western-backed leaders, sent the economy into a tailspin and has fundamentally transformed the country. On Monday, bearded Taliban fighters staged victory parades on foot, bicycles and motorcycles in the streets of the capital. One small group marched past the former U.S. Embassy, chanting “Long live Islam” and “Death to America.” A year after the dramatic day, much has changed in Afghanistan. The former insurgents struggle to govern and remain internationally isolated. The economic downturn has driven millions more Afghans into poverty and even hunger, as the flow of foreign aid slowed to a trickle.
A fire at a munitions depot inside Russia forced the evacuation of two villages near the border with Ukraine, while two civilians were reported wounded by Russian shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as both sides traded accusations about fighting near the facility in southern Ukraine. The fire late Thursday struck the munitions storage building near the village of Timonovo in Russia’s Belgorod region on Ukraine’s northeastern border. About 1,100 people live in Timonovo and Soloti, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) from the border. No one was hurt, said Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov on Friday.
Former Vice President Mike Pence says he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office. The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from his former boss’s estate on Aug. 8 while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified.” Pence also told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that he didn't want to “prejudge” the contents seized by the government “until we know all the facts.”
The Arizona Supreme Court says tax cuts or increases enacted by the Legislature can never be blocked by opponents using the state constitution’s referendum power, with the rare exception of a tax that funds a completely new state department. The opinion released Friday explains the court’s April 21 decision reinstating a massive income tax cut enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature last year and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey. The court reversed a lower court decision that said the tax cuts could be blocked and placed on the ballot for voters to decide because the cuts did not appropriate money.
People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.