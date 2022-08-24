 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Arizona Supreme Court rejects challenges to 2 initiatives

  • Updated
  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected challenges to two voter initiatives, one already certified for the November's ballot and the another that appears likely to make it when a final signature verification is complete.

The Supreme Court said in unanimous opinions that they will not block a measure that will require greater transparency for political spending and another that will boost the amount of assets shielded from creditors.

A challenge to a third measure measure expanding voting access and rolling back restrictions enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature is also before the Supreme Court, and may not have enough qualifying signatures regardless of what the high court does.

Opponents, mainly business groups, argued that paid petition circulators for all three measures failed to comply with the law because they did not file affidavits certifying they met legal requirements each time they told the secretary of state they would gather needed signatures for a particular initiative.

People are also reading…

Backers of the measures said they followed the rules set out by the secretary of state's office for registrations and that the secretary's online portal does not allow more than one affidavit to be filed.

Lower courts said only one affidavit was required. But Gov. Doug Ducey and the opponents of the measures disagreed and asked the Supreme Court to throw out any petitions gathered by people who collected signatures for more than one initiative but filed only one affidavit.

In brief orders rejecting the challenges, Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said the law does in fact require a new certification for each initiative. But the seven justices said that because the secretary of state's system did not allow it, they would not reject the petitions because it would impede the constitutional right of the people to write their own laws.

“The Court unanimously declines to find that the initiative committee ... or any individual circulator failed to comply with (the law) when the SOS has prevented such compliance,” Brutinel wrote. “A finding of non-compliance and disqualification of circulator signatures on this record and under these circumstances would “unreasonably hinder or restrict” the exercise of the initiative power under ... the Arizona Constitution.”

Former Attorney General Terry Goddard, who has worked for years to get the “Voters Right to Know” measure on the ballot, applauded the ruling.

“Justice prevailed. I'm delighted,” Goddard said. “And they did what we hoped they would do, which is to say the logic says that there should have been an affidavit each time, but you can't hold someone to a standard that it's impossible to comply with.”

The two rulings said the court has “every expectation” that the secretary of state's office will fix the circulator registration portal so that it accepts a new affidavit for each initiative someone wants to collect signatures.

The court also rejected a challenge to a lower court's ruling that said circulators that lived in multi-unit housing must list their unit number on their petitions and other forms.

The Voters Right to Know measure is the only one that still awaits certification of the qualifying signatures turned in by backers by county recorders and the secretary of state. But Goddard said that 13 of 15 counties have completed their reviews and about 80% of the signatures were deemed valid, a high margin that will easily get the initiative on the ballot if the final two counties come in anywhere near that rate.

The justices also rejected a challenge to the 100-word summary voters saw when they signed petitions to get the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act on the ballot. Opponents had argued the last sentence that said it did not change laws related to secured debt was misleading.

“The summary, when read as a whole, is not objectively false or misleading,” Brutinel wrote.

The initiative would raise the amount of a home’s value shielded from creditors under the “homestead exemption” from $150,000 to $400,000, and boosts the value of vehicles, cash and other possessions shielded from creditors. It also caps interest rates on medical debts and adds yearly inflation adjustments.

The Free and Fair Elections measure hangs by a shoestring, and its fate appears tied to how a final signature count is tallied after those gathered by circulators who made mistakes are tossed out and the secretary of state’s final review.

It is also in front of the Supreme Court and lower court judges are still wrestling with challenges to some of its qualifying signatures.

Attorney Jim Barton, who represents the committee backing the election measure, said it will take until Thursday to know the outcome, “but the Committee is hopeful that this means we stay on the ballot.”

Initiative signatures and documents are weighed by judges under a “strict compliance” legal standard the GOP-controlled Legislature and Ducey put in place in 2017. GOP lawmakers said it was needed because once an initiative is enacted it is nearly impossible for the Legislature to change it. The change made it easier to throw them out for relatively minor paperwork errors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

Russian authorities say a car bomb killed the adult daughter of an influential political theorist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain.” The Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said preliminary information indicated a bomb exploded in the SUV driven by 29-year-old Daria Dugina. She was a TV commentator and the daughter of nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin. Russian media say the explosion took place as she was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father, a vehement supporter of Russia sending troops into Ukraine. An adviser to Ukraine's president denied Ukrainian involvement in the car bomb attack.

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

President Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combatting a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S. The Democrat is working to deliver on his campaign pledge to “heal the soul of the nation.” The White House announced Friday that Biden will host the United We Stand Summit on Sept. 15, highlighting the “corrosive effects” of violence on public safety and democracy. Advocates pushed Biden to hold the event after 10 Black people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May, aiming to address a succession of hate-driven violence in cities including El Paso, Texas, Pittsburgh and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Italy's Meloni shocks opponents with alleged rape video

Italy's Meloni shocks opponents with alleged rape video

The far-right candidate who aspires to be Italy’s first female premier has come under fire from opponents for posting a pixelized video that purports to show a woman being raped by an asylum-seeker. Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party that has neo-fascist roots, on Sunday evening reposted a video from an Italian news site taken by a witness from a window. The woman in the video, identified as Ukrainian, can be heard yelling in distress. A 27-year-old asylum-seeker from Guinea has been arrested in the attack.  Meloni's main opponent in Italy's Sept. 25 parliamentary vote, Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta, said reposting the video went beyond “the bounds of dignity and decency.”

Student loan help for millions coming from Biden after delay

Student loan help for millions coming from Biden after delay

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January, according to three people familiar with the plan. Biden has faced pressure from liberals to provide broader relief to hard-hit borrowers, and from moderates and Republicans questioning the fairness of any widespread forgiveness. The delay in Biden’s decision has only heightened the anticipation for what his own aides acknowledge represents a political no-win situation. Down-to-the-wire decision-making has been a hallmark of the Biden White House, but the delay on student loans reflects the vexing challenge confronting him in fulfilling a key campaign promise.

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence

Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence

A former head of security at Twitter alleged that the company misled regulators about its poor cybersecurity defenses and its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts that spread disinformation, according to a whistleblower complaint filed with U.S. officials. Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice. A whistleblower group said Zatko exhausted all attempts to get his concerns resolved inside the company. Several members of Congress are calling for an investigation.

Afghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mount

Afghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mount

The Taliban are marking a year since they seized the Afghan capital of Kabul. The rapid takeover triggered a hasty escape of the nation's Western-backed leaders, sent the economy into a tailspin and has fundamentally transformed the country. On Monday, bearded Taliban fighters staged victory parades on foot, bicycles and motorcycles in the streets of the capital. One small group marched past the former U.S. Embassy, chanting “Long live Islam” and “Death to America.” A year after the dramatic day, much has changed in Afghanistan. The former insurgents struggle to govern and remain internationally isolated. The economic downturn has driven millions more Afghans into poverty and even hunger, as the flow of foreign aid slowed to a trickle.

Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility

Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility

A fire at a munitions depot inside Russia forced the evacuation of two villages near the border with Ukraine, while two civilians were reported wounded by Russian shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as both sides traded accusations about fighting near the facility in southern Ukraine. The fire late Thursday struck the munitions storage building near the village of Timonovo in Russia’s Belgorod region on Ukraine’s northeastern border. About 1,100 people live in Timonovo and Soloti, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) from the border. No one was hurt, said Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov on Friday.

Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material

Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office. The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from his former boss’s estate on Aug. 8 while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified.” Pence also told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that he didn't want to “prejudge” the contents seized by the government “until we know all the facts.”

Arizona Supreme Court says voters can't repeal tax cuts

Arizona Supreme Court says voters can't repeal tax cuts

The Arizona Supreme Court says tax cuts or increases enacted by the Legislature can never be blocked by opponents using the state constitution’s referendum power, with the rare exception of a tax that funds a completely new state department. The opinion released Friday explains the court’s April 21 decision reinstating a massive income tax cut enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature last year and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey. The court reversed a lower court decision that said the tax cuts could be blocked and placed on the ballot for voters to decide because the cuts did not appropriate money.

How new Colorado River cuts will impact states, residents

How new Colorado River cuts will impact states, residents

People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas drought forcing many cattle farmers to sell off livestock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News