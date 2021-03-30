Arkansas expands virus vaccinations, drops mask mandate

The governor said ending the statewide mask mandate won't prevent businesses, including restaurants and hospitals, from enforcing their own mask rules and he said he expected most would continue requiring them.

“Please be respectful and mindful that while the mask mandate is lifted, there will be many that continue to wear it and many businesses will continue to require it," he said. “Be respectful of that and if you don't want to comply with that, you have options to go somewhere else."

Hutchinson said cities also can enforce their own mask requirements, reversing from his comments a week ago that local mandates would not be allowed.

The cities of Little Rock and Fayetteville said Tuesday they would continue enforcing mask requirements they had put in place before the state's was issued last year. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott said his city would revisit its mandate every 30 days to review data and recommendations from public health experts.

School districts can also continue requiring teachers and students to wear masks.

The decision was made even though some business owners said a mandate was needed to reassure customers who want to go back out again.