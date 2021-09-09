Arkansas governor says vaccine mandate not right approach

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday said President Joe Biden's mandate that many private businesses require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is the wrong approach for boosting vaccination rates.

Hutchinson, a Republican who chairs the National Governors Association, compared Biden's order to a push by some conservatives to prohibit private businesses from requiring vaccinations.

“I have been consistent in the freedom of businesses to require their employees to be vaccinated, and I have opposed the government from saying businesses cannot exercise that freedom,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “The same principle should protect the private sector from government overreach that requires them to vaccinate all employees.”

The expansive rules announced Thursday mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.