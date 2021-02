Arkansas Senate votes to refund virus fines to businesses

Hutchinson's office said he planned an announcement Friday morning about the public health emergency and the directives he's issues. The governor earlier this week said he planned to extend the emergency declaration, which is set to expire this weekend.

The state's Alcohol Beverage Control Division has collected nearly $38,000 in fines since July, according to a revenue impact statement prepared by finance officials.

The refunds would not apply to any fines levied against hospitals or nursing homes. The bill, if enacted, would not take effect until 90 days after the Legislature adjourns.

Arkansas on Thursday reported 726 new virus cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 318,122. The state's deaths from COVID-19 rose by 10 to 5,397 and its hospitalizations grew by 26 to 522.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Arkansas has decreased by about 66%, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

The Department of Corrections on Thursday also announced that it will resume a pilot program for in-person visitation at four prisons. The visitation had resumed in December, but was halted later that month after the prison system went into lockdown due to a rise in cases.

