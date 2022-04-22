 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Arkansas turning down remaining federal rental assistance

  • 0

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday said he was refusing most of $146 million in federal pandemic rental assistance the state was to receive, citing the state's low unemployment rate and economic climate.

With Hutchinson’s decision, Arkansas joins Nebraska in turning down the latest round of pandemic rental assistance funds.

Hutchinson, a Republican, asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the state be allowed to use 39% of the funds — about $60 million — for “housing stability" programs offered by nonprofit groups that would include job training, education and treatment as well as some rental assistance.

Arkansas still has about $20 million from the first round of rental assistance that was given to states.

“Our economy has returned, there's jobs aplenty out there and we have existing programs in place for rental assistance that were pre-pandemic," Hutchinson told reporters at a news conference at the Capitol.

People are also reading…

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican, turned down the funding and earlier this month vetoed legislation that would have forced him to apply for the money.

States and localities have until September to spend their share of the first $25 billion allocated, known as ERA1, and the second $21.55 billion, known as ERA2, by 2025. Treasury says $30 billion had been spent or allocated through February.

Hutchinson said he planned to talk with the White House about his proposal.

Housing advocates and Democratic lawmakers said the move would hurt renters around the state.

“Instead of refusing to put money in the pockets of Arkansan families in need, we should be making it easier for families to stay in their homes and make ends meet," Rich Huddleston, executive director of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, said.

Democratic Sen. Greg Leding said the decision didn't make sense, considering that other states are accepting the assistance.

“There are still people who are struggling to make rent," Leding said. “I think there’s just still a lot of variability in our economy."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police

Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police

Swedish police say the riots that have shaken several cities and towns in the Nordic country are extremely serious crimes against society and suspect some protesters are linked to criminal gangs that intentionally target police.  Sweden has seen unrest, scuffles and violence since Thursday, triggered by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings. Sweden’s National Police Commander said Monday that 26 police and 14 others have been injured in the riots and 20 police vehicles destroyed or damaged. The latest violence came Sunday night in the southern city of Malmo, where a school and cars were set on fire. Police said 11 people were detained.

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had a “positive” call with Donald Trump, despite the release of an audio recording critical of the former president shortly after the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. That's according to two people familiar with the call and granted anonymity to discuss it. McCarthy is shoring up support from Republicans after The New York Times posted audio of a Jan. 10, 2021, conversation in which McCarthy told GOP leaders he'd urge Trump to resign. McCarthy had denied making such a statement. McCarthy is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall’s election.

Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show

Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, earned $610,702 during their first year in the White House and paid $150,439 in federal income taxes. That's a tax rate of 24.6% for 2021, well over the federal income average rate of around 14%. Those totals, released on Friday, tax day, were similar to the Bidens’ 2020 returns, when they reported earning $607,336. They reported 25.9% of their income going to federal taxes then. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also released their 2021 tax filings, which showed them earning $1,655,563 in 2021 and paying $523,371 — a federal income tax rate of 31.6%.

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia has resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond after warning that it planned to step up missile strikes on the capital. Saturday's strikes are a reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite a pivot toward a new offensive in the east. Moscow says the renewed attacks targeted Ukrainian military sites. But each day brings more civilian victims of a war that has shattered European security. As Russia prepared for the anticipated offensive, a mother wept over her 15-year-old son’s body. The teenager and at least eight other people died after rockets hit a residential area of the northeast city of Kharkiv.

Kansas to let 15-year-olds drive alone to religious events

Fifteen-year-olds in Kansas will be able to drive by themselves to and from worship services and other religious activities, starting in July. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday signed into law a bill approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature to expand driving privileges for holders of restricted licenses. The law already allows 15-year-olds to drive by themselves to and from work. The change will allow them to drive to and from religious activities from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. A restricted license also already allows 15-year-olds to drive anywhere at any time if an adult with a valid license is sitting in the front passenger’s seat. 

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Former President Donald Trump’s persistent flirtation with another White House run is doing little to discourage other potential Republican candidates from stepping up their activity in Iowa, the state that will formally launch the nomination process. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quietly finished his fifth trip to Iowa last week, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is planning a statewide trip this summer. Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit western Iowa this weekend. Pence’s trip is particularly notable since he spent the better part of four years in lockstep with Trump. It provides further evidence that Pence is considering his political future without regard to Trump's plans.

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol

Russian forces are tightening the noose around the defenders holed up in a mammoth steel plant that is the last known Ukrainian stronghold in in the besieged city of Mariupol. A fighter apparently on the inside issued a video plea for help. He said the defenders may have only a few days or hours left. With the holdouts punished by new bombing attacks, another attempt to evacuate civilians trapped in the city has failed because of continued fighting. Separately, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region says Russian forces now control 80 percent of it. It is one of two regions that make up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

Archbishop says UK's Rwanda migrants plan goes against God

Archbishop says UK's Rwanda migrants plan goes against God

The leader of the Anglican church has strongly criticized the British government’s plan to put some asylum-seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says “sub-contracting out our responsibilities” to refugees cannot stand up to God’s scrutiny. In his Easter Sunday sermon, the archbishop said there are “serious ethical questions about sending asylum-seekers overseas.” Britain and Rwanda have struck an agreement that will see some people arriving in the U.K. as stowaways on trucks or in small boats sent 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) to the East African country. Refugee and human rights groups say the plan is inhumane, unworkable and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin claims Mariupol ‘liberated,’ Ukrainian civilians train for conflict

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News