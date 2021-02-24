Army weapon built in Albuquerque to be tested by 2024

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Army will conduct field-testing of a new microwave weapon designed to protect military bases from incoming drones as early as 2024, following an on-site demonstration at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, officials said.

The system, called the Tactical High Power Operational Responder or THOR, was built at Kirtland Air Force Base and provides protection against multiple targets that simultaneously threaten military installations, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Army Lt. Gen. L. Neil Thurgood said he watched the weapon’s system on the base earlier this month and said the Army's investment in microwave and laser weapons address a growing problem that requires new tools to defend troops and infrastructure.

“The Army’s directed energy capabilities will need to provide a layered defense with multiple ways to defeat incoming threats,” Thurgood said. “High-energy lasers kill one target at a time, and high-powered microwaves can kill groups or swarms, which is why we are pursuing a combination of both technologies.”