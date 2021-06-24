As Georgia quits federal jobless aid, many to lose payments

“Some things are coming back, but entertainment is one of those things that is last on the list,” said the 56-year-old Bielawski, who calls herself “a fire-eater and a face-painter."

Bielawski is one of many who has benefited from the expansion of unemployment benefits during the pandemic. As someone who works from contract to contract, she said she's never qualified for unemployment before. But Congress created a new program, called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, aimed at people who aren’t usually eligible, including independent contractors, gig workers, or employees of nonprofits. So Bielawski said she's had a regular income that allowed her to cover her mortgage, property taxes and home insurance.

“It was quite wonderful, really,” said Bielawski, who said her income suffered for years during and after the Great Recession.

Now she's trying to avoid new expenses, saying she had been exploring buying health insurance, but stopped. She said she feels betrayed by Butler and Kemp's decision to pull out.

“Don't tell me you're going to keep this going and send me this lovely letter and then stab me in the back,” Bielawski said.