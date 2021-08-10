As Senate debates Dems' $3.5T budget, GOP launches attacks

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., assured progressives that Congress will pursue sweeping initiatives going beyond the infrastructure compromise. It was a nod to divisions between the party's moderates and liberals that he and Pelosi will have to resolve before Congress can approve their fiscal goals. Democrats also control the House but only narrowly.

“To my colleagues who are concerned that this does not do enough on climate, for families, and making corporations and the rich pay their fair share: We are moving on to a second track, which will make a generational transformation in these areas," Schumer said.

Leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus released a letter saying many of their nearly 100 members would oppose the infrastructure measure until the Senate approves the $3.5 trillion social and climate bill this fall. Yet underscoring conflicting crosscurrents Democrats face, the Business Roundtable, representing many of the country's biggest corporations, said that mammoth plan risked “undermining” the economic recovery.