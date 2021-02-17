Atlantic City casino revenue up 9.3% in January (with help)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's sports betting juggernaut slowed a bit in January, even as those bets and internet gambling helped the Atlantic City casinos avoid a revenue decrease for the month, according to figures released Wednesday.

The nine casinos saw 9.3% more revenue in January than they did a year earlier, but that was largely because of money won online or from sports betting.

Without that extra revenue, the casinos' performance with in-person gamblers fell 16.7% from January 2020 totals.

The total amount of money wagered on sports in New Jersey actually declined a bit from December, failing to set a new national record for the first time in six months. The total bet on sports, known as “handle,” was $958.7 million, down from more than $996 million in December.

Including internet and sports money, the casinos won $295.7 million in January. And when the three horse racing tracks that offer sports betting are included, the figure rises to $346.4 million.

Hard Rock had a good January, up nearly 40% in all forms of gambling to $33.8 million. Its in-person casino revenue was up almost 24%.