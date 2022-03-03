 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Attackers kill 8 technicians in Indonesia's Papua province

  • 0

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Attackers believed to be West Papua separatist rebels killed eight technicians repairing a remote telecommunications tower in Indonesia’s restive Papua province, authorities said Thursday.

The technicians were killed Wednesday when more than a dozen gunmen stormed Telkomsel’s telecommunication tower while the workers were fixing its transceiver in the mountainous village of Beoga in Puncak district, Papua military spokesperson Col. Aqsha Erlangga said. He said one technician managed to escape the attack with video from a security camera at the scene.

He said security forces tried to recover the bodies of the technicians with a helicopter on Thursday but were hampered by bad weather and heavy fog in the hilly district, a stronghold of separatists who have battled Indonesian rule in the impoverished region since the early 1960s.

“This is an extraordinary crime by the armed separatist criminal group amid the government's efforts to bring economic development,” Erlangga said in a statement. He said police and the military were searching for the attackers, who authorities believe belong to the West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization.

People are also reading…

Separately, about 15 members of an armed group attacked a military post in Dambet village in the same district on Thursday, injuring a soldier.

A spokesperson for the rebels couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The attacks are the latest in a series of violent incidents in recent years in Papua, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia. Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common.

Papua was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a U.N.-sponsored ballot that was widely seen as a sham. Since then, a low-level insurgency has simmered in the region, which is divided into two provinces, Papua and West Papua.

Indonesia’s government, which for decades had a policy of sending Javanese and other Indonesians to settle in Papua, is now trying to spur economic development to dampen the separatist movement. The workers involved in the development are considered outsiders by the separatists.

In December 2018, at least 31 construction workers and a soldier were killed by the West Papua Liberation Army in one of the worst separatist attacks in the province.

Attacks have spiked in the past year, with dozens of rebels, security forces and civilians killed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia's invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Saturday.

Trump reasserts GOP dominance as others focus on midterms

Trump reasserts GOP dominance as others focus on midterms

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Leading Republicans spent much of three days avoiding Donald Trump's chief grievances or ignoring him altogether as they unified behind a midterm message designed to win back the voters the polarizing former president alienated while in office.

Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter

Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. The country's president refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay. “The fight is here,” he said.

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Monday as Russia’s military assault on Ukraine was in its fifth day.

Watch Now: Related Video

Space junk on a collision course with the moon on March 4

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News