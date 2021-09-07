Attorney general: Tucson employee vaccine mandate is illegal

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Tuesday that Tucson’s vaccine mandate for its employees is illegal, giving the city 30 days to repeal it or risk losing millions of dollars in state funding.

Democratic-led Tucson has repeatedly clashed with the state's Republican leadership over the city's aggressive efforts to control the spread of COVID-19. A spokesman for Tucson Mayor Regina Romero did not immediately respond to an email and phone call requesting comment on Brnovich's decision.

Brnovich, who is running for U.S. Senate in a crowded Republican primary, cited a state law approved this summer that bans local governments from mandating vaccines for employees, which doesn't take effect until later this month. He also cited an August executive order signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

Tucson's policy requires employees to get a vaccine “as soon as reasonably possible” or submit a religious or medical exemption. Those who failed to get a first dose by Aug. 24 faced a five-day suspension from work without pay, but it was not immediately clear if the city disciplined anyone for missing the deadline.

The policy also allows the city to charge higher health insurance premiums for unvaccinated workers and require that they wear masks and be regularly tested.