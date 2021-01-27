Audit: Agency didn't keep adequate records of loan program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia agency did not keep adequate records of a loan program intended to boost the state's economy, according to a new report.

The West Virginia Post Audit Division noted the failures of the Economic Development Authority's $25 million Non-Recourse Loan Program in a report released Tuesday, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported.

“It is the Legislative Auditor’s opinion that the Loan Program did not achieve the intended outcomes and what was achieved is difficult to quantify,” the report said.

The Economic Development Authority borrowed $25 million and used the money to fund seven venture capital firms that were supposed to invest funds in the state and create jobs.

More than $24 million was invested in seven firms from 2002 to 2016. Auditors found that two never invested in West Virginia and four have entered into receivership.

The State Treasurer’s Office tried to close out the loan in 2019, but found missing and incomplete records, which led to the audit.