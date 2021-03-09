Audit calls for more oversight of Louisiana massage industry

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An audit of Louisiana’s massage therapy industry alleges the state's regulatory board failed to provide adequate oversight to ensure that businesses were not offering sexual services and also dismissed complaints of harassment and signs of human trafficking, according to the report.

The review released Monday by Legislative State Auditor Thomas Cole said the Louisiana Board of Massage lacked clear standards on when to dismiss complaints, including accusations of sexual misconduct.

It found that the board dismissed or closed the investigation of nearly 74% of complaints alleging sexual harassment, unprofessional conduct, advertising of sexual services and signs of human trafficking, The Advocate reported, citing the report.

Auditors called for better processes to handle such complaints and new state laws to improve regulation of unlicensed operations that may be engaging in sexual activity.