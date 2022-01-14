 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Audit: FirstEnergy didn't track spending of customer charges

  • 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. collected nearly $460 million from its customers to pay for modernizing its electric grid, but an outside audit ordered by state regulators could not determine how the money was spent, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio said Friday.

The audit found FirstEnergy put the money into a general fund and did not track how it was used, according to the report. It also found no evidence that the charges to customers went toward grid upgrades.

The Akron-based company said it disagreed with much of the audit.

FirstEnergy customers were charged between 2017 and 2019 to pay for distribution system upgrades. The Ohio Supreme Court blocked the charges in 2019 because the state's utilities commission did not require the company to ensure the money would go toward the grid.

The commission ordered the audit after former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four associates were charged in 2020 with using $60 million from FirstEnergy in a alleged an bribery scheme to secure a nuclear plant bailout.

People are also reading…

FirstEnergy spokesman Mark Durbin said in a statement that the company followed the rules set by the utilities commission and that the audit did not reflect how the process worked.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to provide information to a bipartisan House committee about his call with then-President Donald Trump during the Capitol riot is deepening a standoff between the committee and GOP lawmakers, forcing investigators to consider whether they could subpoena one of their own.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats' major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.

'Why lie to me?' Senate race rivals attack carpetbaggery

'Why lie to me?' Senate race rivals attack carpetbaggery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The title of “Pennsylvanian” may not carry quite the cachet of declarations of fighting socialists or getting tough on China, but it's increasingly the go-to weapon for Republican primary candidates in one of the nation's premier U.S. Senate contests.

Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are mounting an impassioned bid to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping voting legislation, arguing dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election demand an extraordinary response.

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

Reynolds backs $2B tax cut with changes to income tax rates

Reynolds backs $2B tax cut with changes to income tax rates

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed Tuesday night that Iowa cut taxes by nearly $2 billion by moving to a 4% flat income tax phased in over four years and repealing all state taxes on retirement income beginning next year.

Ricketts: Limit state spending, but OK to use pandemic cash

Ricketts: Limit state spending, but OK to use pandemic cash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts will unveil a state budget proposal Thursday much like the other frugal spending plans he has introduced over the years, but this time he'll have an extra $1 billion from the federal government to spend and plenty of people who want a cut.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News