 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Audit: Louisiana sent some jobless benefits to dead people
0 Comments
AP

Audit: Louisiana sent some jobless benefits to dead people

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's labor department paid out about $1 million in state and federal unemployment benefits to people who were dead, though more than half of those payments couldn't have been prevented, state auditors reported Monday.

Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack's office said the improper payments to 374 people after they died represent a tiny percentage — 0.013% — of the $8.6 billion in unemployment benefits paid by the Louisiana Workforce Commission between March 2020 and April 2021.

The auditor's report said $629,091, sent to 334 people, couldn't have been stopped because the benefits were paid before the state received a death report or death certificate.

But auditors said $337,007 in payments to 74 dead people should have been prevented by the Louisiana Workforce Commission's current controls. Another $123,194 in improper payments could have been prevented if the agency did a weekly, instead of monthly, match with the Louisiana Department of Health's death data.

In a response to the audit, the Workforce Commission said it's working to recoup the money and to enhance its cross-checking system. But the agency also noted that its fraud prevention work detected thousands of other deaths, preventing improper payments in those cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can CO2 be transformed into jet fuel?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Louisiana giving away $2.3M in prizes to encourage vaccines
National Politics

Louisiana giving away $2.3M in prizes to encourage vaccines

  • Updated

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will offer residents who have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 a chance to win a share of $2.3 million in cash prizes and college scholarships, joining the ranks of states hoping financial incentives will persuade those reluctant to get the shots to change their minds.

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill
National Politics

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is proposing an extensive list of changes to his party's sweeping elections and voting bill, raising hopes among Democrats that they could unite behind the legislation even if the measure is nearly certain to be blocked by Republicans in a showdown Senate vote next week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News