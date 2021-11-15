Audit urges changes to save on state worker health care

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — An audit has found that the cost of Vermont state employee health care jumped between 2010 and 2019 and urged changes to save money.

The report released Friday by State Auditor Doug Hoffer found that the cost of annual medical reimbursements for state employees, retirees and their families increased 51% in that time from $94 million to $142 million, the Burlington Free Press reported.

One reason the report identified for the increase was that different health providers charged different amounts for the same care.

“The difference in prices paid for the exact same health care procedures under the State employee health plan is startling, especially since higher prices do not necessarily mean higher quality,” Hoffer said in a statement.

The reports suggests that the state move to reference-based pricing, which is where the state would set a maximum price it would pay for any service instead of paying the price negotiated by the health care provider and insurance company. Hoffer said that could save the state $16.3 million annually.

A second suggestion is to provide state workers, retirees and their families with information about the cost of care and implement a cash incentive for them to use less expensive options. The report predicted this could save $202,000 annually if implemented for seven specific services.

“When State employees and their families receive care from the most expensive health care providers, often without knowing it, it increases the cost of health care for patients, the State, and taxpayers,” Hoffer said.

He urged the governor and state Legislature to act on the report's findings.

