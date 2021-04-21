Australia ends China deals on national interest grounds

The move “marks a significant escalation that could push icy bilateral relations into an abyss,” the newspaper added.

Australia’s bilateral relations with its most important trading partner are at their lowest point in decades. Chinese government ministers refuse to take phone calls from their Australian counterparts, and trade disruptions are widely seen as China imposing economic punishment.

But Payne said Thursday she did not expect China to retaliate.

“Australia is operating in our national interests. We are very careful and very considered in that approach.” Payne said.

“It’s about ensuring that we have a consistent approach to foreign policy across all levels of government, and it isn’t about any one country,” she said. “It is most certainly not intended to harm Australia’s relationships with any countries.”

Victoria's center-left Labor Party government said the Foreign Relations Act, under which the deals were cancelled, was a matter for the federal government. The law came into effect in December.

“The Victorian government will continue to work hard to deliver jobs, trade and economic opportunities for our state,” the statement said.