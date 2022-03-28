 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Australia to increase spending on defense and security

  • 0

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government will increase spending on defense and national security while reducing household expenses, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said before he reveals the budget Tuesday made with an eye on upcoming elections.

With Russia at war with Ukraine and China’s military becoming more assertive, Frydenberg foreshadowed “further investments in defense and national security reflecting the challenges that we now face.”

The budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 comes ahead of general elections due by May 21 in which Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government will seek a fourth three-year term.

With inflation increasing in Australia and many parts of the world driven in part by higher oil prices, the government is expected to reduce its 44.2 Australian cents (33.1 U.S. cents) a liter ($1.25 a gallon) tax on gasoline.

“Tonight in a temporary, in a targeted, in a responsible way, we will provide cost of living relief,” Frydenberg said.

People are also reading…

The Australian Institute for Petroleum said the national gasoline price average fell 5.8 AU cents (4.3 cents) last week to AU$2.06.7 ($1.54) per liter ($5.86 per gallon).

Frydenberg said he would also reveal a “material improvement to the budget bottom line.”

Economists are expecting a deficit of between AU$80 billion ($60 billion) and AU$70 billion ($52 billion) for the current fiscal year compared with the AU$99.2 billion ($74.3 billion) shortfall predicted by the government in December.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election

Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump's lies that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.

Official guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6

Official guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday convicted an elected official from New Mexico of illegally entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds but acquitted him of engaging in disorderly conduct during the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

Watch Now: Related Video

'BirdBot' mimics birds way of walking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News