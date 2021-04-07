Beyond the Pandemic: London's financial hub seeks a rebirth

“We’re very clear that the office is not dead, from all that we’re hearing,” said Catherine McGuinness, head of policy at the City of London Corporation, the governing body of the historic district.

“(Businesses) are telling us that they’re really keen to get back to their offices, but they’ll use it in a different way," she added. “They’ll build on some of these new ways of working that they’ve learned.”

It’s been a year like no other for the City of London, the ancient core of the capital and historically its wealthiest and most powerful area. Another nickname is “the Square Mile,” a reference to its size. The district sits within the Roman walls of Londinium, the original name of the city founded on the banks of the River Thames around 50 A.D.

A January report on London’s future from the mayor’s office predicted that while companies won't abandon the capital, many will need to improve the quality of their office space to encourage more employees to return and use it.