Bid by GOP Arizona House leaders to pass budget falls flat

They included a ban on “critical race theory” training by government agencies or by schoolteachers, a ban on school districts requiring students to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and a ban on any government entity from requiring “vaccine passports.”

They also boosted the percentage of the state income tax distributed to cities from 15% to 17% in an effort to win backing from municipalities concerned that the $1.9 billion income tax cut would force them to cut services like police and fire.

Cook was angry that leadership forced a decision on the budget when they knew they lacked the votes, which came as his ranch near Globe in the mountains southeast of Phoenix was ordered evacuated because of a wildfire.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Toma both said Friday they were pushing a vote to try to get members on the record against the big tax cuts — in hopes they could shame recalcitrant Republicans to vote for the package.

Instead, after two bills containing the tax cuts were defeated, they adjourned until Thursday, when the Senate is set to return.

The Senate also lacks the votes to pass the budget GOP legislative leaders negotiated with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.