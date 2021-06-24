 Skip to main content
Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for a month
AP

Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for a month

CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, says it's last time

President Joe Biden walks out of the State Dining room after an event with Attorney General Merrick Garland at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, to discuss gun crime prevention strategy.

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month to help tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extended the evictions moratorium until July 31. It had been scheduled to end June 30. The CDC said Thursday that “this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.”

The White House had acknowledged Wednesday that the emergency pandemic protection will have to end at some point. The trick is devising the right sort of off-ramp to make the transition without massive social upheaval.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the separate bans on evictions for renters and mortgage holders were “always intended to be temporary.”

