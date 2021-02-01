Biden and GOP senators offer competing COVID-19 relief plans

AID TO STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS

Biden's framework would send $350 billion to state and local governments to allay service cuts and keep police, fire and other public-sector workers on the job.

The Republican senators did not include any direct relief to state and local governments in their proposal. There has been strong resistance in the GOP to such assistance, with many arguing it would reward states for poor fiscal management.

AID TO SCHOOLS

Biden proposes $170 billion for education. Most of that money would go to schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to offset expenses necessary to reopen safely. About $35 billion would target universities and community colleges.

The plan from Republicans pitches $20 billion for schools serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade as part of an initiative to get children back to school.

MINIMUM WAGE HIKE

Biden's plan includes a gradual increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. The plan from GOP senators does not address the federal minimum wage, which now stands at $7.25 an hour.

CHILD CARE