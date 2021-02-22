Biden asks high court to drop 2 Trump-era Medicaid cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court not to hear arguments in two cases on its March calendar about the Trump administration's plan to remake Medicaid by requiring recipients to work.

The Biden administration has been moving to roll back those Trump-era plans and cited “greatly changed circumstances” in asking Monday that the cases be dropped from the court's argument calendar. They are currently scheduled to be heard on March 29. The court has been hearing arguments by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The high court had in December agreed to review lower-court decisions involving Arkansas and New Hampshire that found that the Trump administration’s support for work requirements went beyond what’s allowed by law. Arkansas on Monday opposed the Biden administration's request that the cases be dropped, writing in a brief that the "central question in these cases — what Medicaid’s objectives are — will likely return" to the Supreme Court and that the need to decide the cases is “as pressing today" as when the court agreed to hear them in December.