Biden betting on wage growth, while GOP warns of inflation

Goodspeed said the best way to raise wages is to reduce the unemployment rate closer to its pre-pandemic level of 3.5%, which would signal a genuine shortage of available workers that would then lead employers to pay more.

Part of the dispute between Biden and Republicans is a more fundamental one on how economies grow. The administration has embraced a philosophy of investing in workers and providing them with benefits to make it easier for them to juggle life responsibilities and jobs.

By contrast, Republicans believe the key is to minimize taxes and other barriers for employers so that lower operating costs lead them to invest and hire. Republicans see the $300-a-week federal unemployment payment as discouraging people from working because they can earn more money by staying unemployed.

It's not clear how much of a deterrent the added payments are, but there are early indications that the impact might be modest so far on people accepting jobs.