 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden, Chevron chief trade sharp words over gas prices

  • Updated
  • 0
Virus Outbreak Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.

 Susan Walsh - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a pointed back and forth, the head of Chevron complained Tuesday that President Joe Biden has vilified energy firms at a time when gasoline prices are at near record levels and the president responded that the oil company CEO was being “mildly sensitive.”

The president in recent weeks has criticized oil producers and refiners for maximizing profits and making “more money than God,” rather than increasing production in response to higher prices as the economy recovers from the pandemic and feels the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Michael Wirth, chairman and CEO of Chevron, sent Biden a letter via email on Tuesday that said the president's own words have been self-defeating in terms of encouraging companies to boost their output.

Chevron is investing in more production, Wirth wrote, but “your Administration has largely sought to criticize, and at times vilify, our industry. These actions are not beneficial to meeting the challenges we face and are not what the American people deserve.”

People are also reading…

The oil company CEO said he wanted a more cooperative relationship with the government.

“Let's work together,” Wirth wrote. "The American people rightly expect our country’s leaders and industry to address the challenges they are facing in a serious and resolute manner."

Asked about those comments, Biden displayed no sympathy.

“He’s mildly sensitive,” Biden said. “I didn’t know they’d get their feelings hurt that quickly. Look, we need more refining capacity. This idea that they don’t have oil to drill and to bring up is simply not true.”

Average gas prices are nearly $5 a gallon nationwide, a strain on commuters and a political albatross for Biden’s fellow Democrats going into the midterm elections. That has left the White House scrambling for solutions, including a possible suspension of the 18.4 cents a gallon federal gas tax .Biden plans to decide by the end of the week if the tax should be suspended, a move meant to relieve price pressures and that would need approval from a reluctant Congress.

The gas tax funds highways, but Biden said Tuesday any lost revenue would not have a major impact on road construction because of last year’s $1 trillion infrastructure law.

The clash between the Biden administration and oil producers and refiners unfolded ahead of a Thursday meeting that Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will hold with energy companies.

Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell have previously voiced skepticism about the benefits of suspending the gas tax. But Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is sponsoring a bill that would put the gas tax on hold through the end of 2023.

Schiff said in a statement that he has been in touch with the White House to encourage the gas tax holiday, adding, “But we shouldn’t stop there. We should also hold Big Oil accountable for the price-gouging that is driving prices up in the first place.”

The House has approved legislation to crack down on alleged price gouging by oil companies, but the bill has stalled in the Senate. Democratic proposals to impose a “windfall profits” tax on oil producers have generated little support in Congress.

The possibility of a gas tax holiday has drawn criticism from economists and the business community for not fixing the underlying supply challenges.

In an address Tuesday at the Economic Club of New York, a non-profit, non-partisan business group, Target CEO Brian Cornell called the gas tax holiday a temporary “mini stimulus” that does nothing to fundamentally change the supply and demand curve for fuel and transportation.

“We have a classic supply-and-demand challenge,” Cornell told the audience. ”In all due respect, the gas holiday is only going to fuel demand. It’s doing nothing to increase the supply.”

Harvard University professor Jason Furman, formerly the top economist in the Obama White House, said a gas tax suspension would not address the supply pressures.

“Refineries are even more constrained now so supply is nearly fully inelastic,” he wrote on Twitter. “Most of the 18.4 cent reduction would be pocketed by industry -- with maybe a few cents passed on to consumers.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the administration is looking into as many ways as possible to provide consumers with some relief at the gas pump. But the administration does not plan to tell Americans to drive less during the July 4 holiday and reduce some of the supply pressures.

“Americans are going to do what they feel is right for themselves and for their family,” Jean-Pierre said. “That's not something for us to make a judgment on.”

AP reporters Matthew Daly in Washington and Anne D'Innocenzio in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden seeks to counter 'legislative attacks' on LGBTQ rights

Biden seeks to counter 'legislative attacks' on LGBTQ rights

President Joe Biden signed an executive order to stymie what the White House says are discriminatory legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community by Republican-controlled states. The order seeks to discourage “conversion therapy,” which is a discredited practice that aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. It also is intended to promote gender-affirming surgery and expanded foster care protections for gay and transgender parents and children. Biden says the actions are meant to counter 300-plus anti-LGBTQ laws introduced by state lawmakers over the past year alone. Biden hosted a reception Wednesday to sign the order which featured LGBTQ activists, members of Congress and top administration officials.

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

President Joe Biden took a spill when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware. The president wasn't hurt. Secret Service agents quickly helped Biden up, and he told reporters, “I’m good.” Biden said he got his foot caught in the toe cages. The 79-year-old president and first lady Jill Biden had been wrapping up a morning ride when the decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. After the tumble Biden spent several minutes chatting with people.

Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week

Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week

President Joe Biden says he’s considering pressing for a holiday on the federal gasoline tax. That could possibly save U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon. Biden told reporters Monday that his decision could come by the end of the week. The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare the public from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb last year and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under $5 a gallon, according to AAA. Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel help pay for highways.

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show

U.S. Capitol Police say officers arrested seven unauthorized people in a congressional office building Thursday night and charged them with unlawful entry. The people identified themselves as being affiliated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The incident Thursday night followed the third public hearing by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. The USCP statement says the case remains “an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges.”

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

The Supreme Court seems poised to take on a new elections case being pressed by Republicans. It could increase the power of state lawmakers over races for Congress and the presidency, as well as redistricting. It also could cut state courts out of the equation. The issue has arisen repeatedly in cases from North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where Democratic majorities on the states’ highest courts have invoked voting protections in their state constitutions to frustrate the plans of Republican-dominated legislatures. Already, four conservative Supreme Court justices have noted their interest in deciding whether state courts that find violations of their state constitutions can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts.

Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on

Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid. The five-term congressman was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina also angered Trump, but she sought to make amends and won her GOP primary over her own Trump-backed challenger. Trump congratulated her Tuesday night and predicted she would win in November.

1/6 panel: Local 'heroes' rebuffed Trump, then faced threats

1/6 panel: Local 'heroes' rebuffed Trump, then faced threats

The House Jan. 6 committee has heard chilling, tearful testimony that Donald Trump’s relentless pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election led to widespread threats against local workers and state officials. The panel focused Tuesday on the “heroes” of American democracy — election workers and officials who fended off the defeated president’s demands. The committee is focused on Trump's schemes to reject state tallies and electors, all fueled by his false claims of election fraud. It heard from Arizona’s Republican state House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about phone call pressure from Trump, including Trump’s call asking the Georgia official to “find 11,780” votes to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory and others.

Trump lashes out at Jan. 6 committee as he teases 2024 run

Trump lashes out at Jan. 6 committee as he teases 2024 run

Former President Donald Trump is lashing out at the the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection as he continues to tease his plans for a third presidential run. Trump is blasting the committee’s efforts as a “theatrical production of partisan political fiction” and insisting he had done nothing wrong. He says: “What you’re seeing is a complete and total lie. It’s a complete and total fraud.” Trump spoke Friday to religious conservatives at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference in Nashville. It was his first public appearance since the committee began its hearings laying bare his desperate attempts to subvert democracy and remain in power.

Biden signs off on hefty pay raise for federal firefighters

Biden signs off on hefty pay raise for federal firefighters

President Joe Biden has signed off on giving federal wildland firefighters a hefty raise for the next two fiscal years. The move announced Tuesday affects more than 16,000 firefighters and comes as much of the West braces for a difficult wildfire season. Pay raises for the federal firefighters had been included in last year’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill, but they had been held up as administration officials studied recruitment and retention data to decide where to deliver them. Agencies are authorized to increase the base salary of federal wildland firefighters by $20,000 per year or 50% of their current base salary, whichever is lower.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sun rises behind Stonehenge on summer solstice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News