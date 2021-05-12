Biden courts Hill leaders, but GOP won't budge on big deal

“I want to get a bipartisan deal on as much as we can,” Biden said. Then, he suggested he would press ahead “without Republicans, if need be.”

One legislative option aligns with what the president suggested: passing a potentially smaller package of roads, bridges, broadband and other areas of agreement with Republicans, and then Democrats would try to muscle the remaining priorities on their own.

“I’m not going to give up on a whole range of things,” Biden said.

In recent days, Biden has opened the door to compromise, saying he was willing to negotiate the size and funding of the package. He has suggested lifting the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and said any personal income tax increases would not fall on those earning less than $400,000 a year.

But Republicans view the 2017 tax law, which lowered many individual tax rates and dropped the corporate tax rate from 35%, as their signature domestic accomplishment when they held power.

McCarthy said he impressed on the president the need for changing environmental reviews so infrastructure projects can be developed quickly, a potential new point of contention with Democrats.

“There’s an opportunity we can work together,” McCarthy said.