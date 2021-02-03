Biden EPA nominee vows 'sense of urgency' on climate change

Regan told senators he learned the importance of preserving the outdoors while hunting and fishing with his father and grandfather in rural North Carolina. “Those beautiful waters and land are a legacy they were proud to share with me, but also taught me that protecting them was my responsibility as well,″ he said.

Biden has vowed to focus on environmental justice as a core part of his climate and environmental strategy, and Regan said he was eager to do his part. And there's a personal element: Growing up, Regan had a respiratory condition that required him to use an inhaler, a consequence of heavily polluting factories and power plants in Eastern North Carolina.

“I will never forget looking into the eyes of Amy Brown, the mother of two boys, as she told me she could not let her sons play in the bathtub or the pool in the backyard for years because they were required to live on bottled water after the Dan River coal ash spill,'' he said. As he gave his son Matthew a bath with fresh tap water, ”I vowed this story would have a happier ending for Amy and her two sons.''

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., the incoming chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, called Regan "the right person to lead EPA during this critical time in our nation’s history.''