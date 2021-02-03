Biden EPA nominee vows to preserve resources, boost economy

Regan, 44, spent nearly 10 years working at EPA under presidents of both parties. He called it "the honor of a lifetime to be asked to return'' to lead the agency.

Known as a consensus builder, Regan said that throughout his career, "I’ve learned that if you want to address complex challenges, you must first be able to see them from all sides and you must be willing to put yourself in other people’s shoes.''

He pledged to talk to businesses, community groups, scientists and others and to reach "consensus around pragmatic solutions.'' His time in government has shown him that, "we can’t simply regulate our way out of every problem we face,'' he added.

Biden has vowed to focus on environmental justice as a a core part of his climate and environmental strategy, and Regan said he was eager to do his part. And there's a personal element — growing up, Regan had a respiratory condition that required him to use an inhaler, a consequence of heavily polluting factories and power plants in Eastern North Carolina.