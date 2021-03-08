Biden hopes to boost offshore wind as Mass. project advances

“The Biden administration is putting wind back in the sails of this vital new industry,” said Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., a longtime cheerleader for the Vineyard Wind project. “Responsible development of wind off our coast (will) energize the economy, provide affordable electricity and move us further into a climate-safe future,” Markey said.

Despite the enthusiasm, offshore wind development is still in its infancy in the U.S., far behind progress made by countries in Europe. Besides the Block Island project, a small wind farm operates off the coast of Virginia.

Vineyard Wind CEO Lars Pedersen said in a statement that the company looks “forward to reaching the final step in the federal permitting process and being able to launch an industry that has such tremendous potential for economic development in communities up and down the Eastern Seaboard.”

The renewable energy industry believes the Biden administration presents a huge opportunity for growth, especially in expediting offshore wind projects the industry has long sought.

“The offshore industry is on the point of taking off,” said Amy Farrell, a senior vice president of the American Clean Power Association, a trade group for renewable energy. The group expects 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy to be built over the next decade.