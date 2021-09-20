Biden launches plan to address 'silent killer,' extreme heat

David Hondula, an associate professor Arizona State University's Urban Climate Research Center, said heat-related deaths are underreported nationwide and frequently occur in isolation, to "people who are literally alone.'' He applauded the Biden initiative, but said more data is needed about health risks posed by extreme heat.

“Better tracking of heat-health impacts across the country can help us make smart investments,” Hondula said. More frequent inspections and safety checks at work sites — especially in agriculture and construction — will save lives, he said, adding that a proposed workplace heat standard "could be quite consequential for how work happens in the United States.''

The Biden administration has taken steps since its first days in office to tackle climate change. Extreme weather events across the country — from wildfires in California, to Hurricane Ida and related floods that killed scores of people from Louisiana to New York — "have blown apart the lives of working families, wiping homes and businesses off the map,'' Biden said.

“This is a blinking code red for our nation,'' he added. "We cannot wait to act to meet the broader crisis of climate change.''